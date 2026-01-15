Travelers without REAL ID will face $45 charge and delays at airports

The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers that it will start charging passengers $45 for traveling without a Real ID or passport Feb. 1.

The agency has said the fee would help cover costs associated with enhanced screenings, including software and staffing. It would also fund technology used to verify passengers’ biographic and biometric information.

RELATED STORY | Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem awards bonus checks to select TSA agents

TSA says the process could take about 30 minutes, so it encourages travelers to arrive early. The agency is encouraging passengers to pay in advance through the ConfirmID website to avoid additional delays.

“TSA ConfirmID will be an option for travelers that do not bring a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID to the TSA checkpoint and still want to fly,” said interim deputy administrator for TSA Adam Stahl. “Impacted travelers will have the option to pay $45 and use the TSA ConfirmID process. This fee ensures that non-compliant travelers, not taxpayers, cover the cost of processing travelers without acceptable IDs. To avoid delays or missed flights, all travelers should obtain a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification before heading to the airport.”

RELATED STORY | Travelers no longer be required to remove shoes before boarding a plane

According to the TSA, more than 94% of passengers use their REAL ID or other acceptable forms of identification.

Real ID requirements have been in effect since May 2025, requiring travelers to present either a Real ID-compliant driver's license, enhanced driver's license, or acceptable alternative such as a passport for domestic flights.