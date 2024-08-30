TSA seeing more 'cat eyes' weapons at checkpoints

The Transportation Security Administration said it is seeing a "proliferation" of cat eye weapons that can be used as brass knuckles at airports.

The TSA reported that passengers have been showing up at checkpoints with weapons that look like cat eye masks but are actually brass knuckles. The TSA said the cat eyes are problematic as they are sharp and pointy.

“The frequency in which we are seeing these items among carry-on items is disappointing,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s federal security director for Upstate New York. “Our officers are diligent in their duties and are good at spotting these weapons using the technologies at our checkpoints. I commend them for their continued vigilance and ask travelers to be equally diligent themselves and leave these items at home when packing for a flight. We come across these items daily and it slows down passengers who must stop and wait for our officers to remove the offending item and it backs up the line for the other travelers.”

RELATED STORY | US airports to conclude busiest summer on record with active Labor Day weekend

TSA said that those who are caught with the weapons are given the option of returning the item to their vehicle; handing them off to a non-traveling companion; returning to the airline counter to place them in a checked bag; or voluntarily surrendering them to TSA for disposal.

The TSA said the most common prohibited items that people bring to checkpoints are liquids larger than the 3.4-ounce limit including water bottles, energy drinks, juice and coffee. TSA also said knives are often commonly found at checkpoints.

RELATED STORY | Lawmakers debate restricting TSA facial recognition technology