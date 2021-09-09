Las Vegas kids battling cancer, other serious illnesses transform into superheroes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Kids diagnosed with and fighting cancer or other serious illnesses are already superheroes in our book. Now, they can complete the look.

Children suffering from cancer are dreamers, strong and filled with hope for a cure. The American Cancer Society said around 11,000 kids under the age of 15 would be diagnosed with cancer this year. That’s 11,000 superheroes in need of a uniform.

"It’s not curing cancer but it is absolutely bringing some normalcy, joy, smiles and giving them a little bit of their identity back," said Brobe founder Allison Schickel.

"Most of them are losing their hair. They’ve lost their eyebrows. They’re hooked up to all of these monitors," she said. "Kids just want to be kids."

The hero who inspired the “Elliot Superhero Robe” is Elliot, who at just the age of 3 was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Last October, Elliot and her family found out she was cancer-free.

"I met Elliot after a mutual friend called me up and told me she heard about this little girl, 'Her name is Elliot. I know you only have one prototype but would you be willing to donate that to Elliot?'" Schickel recalled. "And I said, 'Yes.'"

"She immediately put it on and started running around the building and the cape was flying around everywhere. I just fell in love with her," said Schickel

The “Elliot Superhero Robe” is equipped with everything these young heroes need while undergoing treatment. It has pockets to hold medical gear, snaps on the sleeves for easy access during exams and IV placement, two capes with matching doctors' hats, and an eye mask.

The robe can also be used by kids undergoing treatment for other illnesses too.

Brobe is looking to make an impact in Las Vegas hospitals.

"The main point that I want to get across is that not one family has had to purchase these. That’s the way I’d like to keep it," Schickel said.

If you know a superhero in Las Vegas, you can find information on how to donate, be a sponsor or nominate a child for a free robe here.

This story was originally published by Bree Guy at KTNV.