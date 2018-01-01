US Army veteran hunts with Gridiron Outdoors

Gridiron Outdoors host Mike Pawlawski takes US Army Veteran Daniel Tingle hunting in Nevada.

Tingle was injured while serving in Iraq. He was hit with three mortar rounds and lost his leg.

After his injury, Tingle said he wanted something that would challenge him and give him something to look forward to.

