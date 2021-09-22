Video: Maine police officer rescues deer trapped swimming pool

OLD TOWN, Maine — A surveillance camera captured the moment a Maine police officer rescued a deer from a woman’s swimming pool.

The Old Town Police Department shared a video on its Facebook page from the homeowner, Janice Deabay Clark.

The video features officer Catherine Denning, who told the Bangor Daily News that she was on duty Monday when she received an unusual call from the Maine Warden Service, who asked for an officer to assist with the rescue of the deer.

The homeowner had told authorities that the deer was originally eating her shrubs on her front lawn, so she shooed it off, and then she heard the animal splash in her pool.

When Denning arrived at the home, the officer began trying to pull the deer to the edge of the pool with a pole as it struggled and squealed in the water. Luckily, she was able to eventually pull the animal out and it laid on the edge of the pool.

Denning told the newspaper that the deer then ran off into the woods and it seemed to be OK.