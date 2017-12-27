Florida stories that made us laugh, cry or say oh my! The weirdest news of 2017

You seriously can't make this stuff up! When this Florida man was arrested for destroying a liquor store under construction, he told police he was Alice in Wonderland and that a "hookah-smoking caterpillar" ordered him to attack the site.
A man in Florida called police while Collier County Sheriff's deputies were chasing him. "I need help, please," said Aric Frydberg, the man who was arrested after the 7-mile pursuit on U.S. 41. "There's a police officer chasing me," he added.
A Tampa man reportedly broke into a garage on Krycul Avenue in Riverview and took a wine cooler out of the refrigerator and a torch. He then walked out back and drank the wine cooler and took the torch.