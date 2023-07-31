Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to life in prison for murder of 2 kids

Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Monday for the murders of her two youngest children and conspiring to kill her husband's first wife, bringing a close to the so-called "Doomsday Cult Mom" case.

This is the maximum sentence possible for Vallow Daybell, who had pleaded not guilty to the charges against her in her five-week trial. It ended in May, when a jury unanimously found the Idaho mom guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The case centered on bizarre claims Vallow Daybell made about her two kids, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow. After meeting her husband at a conference in Oct. 2018, the couple used religious beliefs to justify their killings, saying the two kids were "dark" and she was "light" and that she was God's vessel to rid the world of their kind.

Prosecutors read testimony from representatives of multiple relatives of the kids before the sentencing Monday, including a victim impact statement from Vallow Daybell's estranged oldest son, Colby Ryan.

"Tylee will never have the opportunity to become a mother, wife or have the career she was destined to have. JJ will never be able to grow and spread his light with the world the way he did," the statement said. "I've lost the opportunity to share life with the people I love the most. I have lost my sister, father, brother and my mother. "I pray for healing for everyone involved, including those who took the lives of everyone we loved."

Vallow Daybell's husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same charges. His trial is expected to begin April 1, 2024.

