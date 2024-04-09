Methanol in recalled hand sanitizer could cause comas, seizures

Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. is recalling two of its hand sanitizer and aloe gel products over warnings certain exposure could cause comas, seizures and other dangerous health effects.

The company said both its Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel were found to contain alcohol denatured with methanol.

Substantial exposure to methanol “can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death,” Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. said in its recall notice.

“Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning,” said the company.

The products being recalled were distributed between May 1, 2021, and Oct. 27, 2023.

The Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel comes in 12-fluid ounce dark green plastic bottles with labeling “ARUBA ALOE Hand Sanitizer GEL 80% Alcohol Made in Aruba World’s Finest Aloe.”

The Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel, used to relieve pain and itchiness from sunburns and bug bites, was packaged in two sizes, 2.2 fluid ounces and 8.5 fluid ounces.

The company said it is not aware of any adverse effects related to its products, and that its recall was voluntary.

Customers should discard the products.

Those who purchased the recalled sanitizer or gel via email have been notified and offered a coupon for a discount on a next purchase.

Any reactions or issues associated with the products can be reported to the FDA.

