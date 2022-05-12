This Misting Fan Will Be Your Best Friend While Camping, Playing Golf Or Enjoying The Beach

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you plan to spend a lot of time outdoors this summer, a portable misting fan might be your new best friend.

A misting fan is not only an easy way to cool down, but it’s also fairly inexpensive and, depending on the size, can be taken pretty much anywhere you go, like camping, to the beach, the zoo or just in the car to keep you cool while running errands. A good misting fan can also be attached to a golf cart (or push cart) and even a stroller, so it’s also a hands-free way to cool down when you’re being active or keep your baby cool on walks.

Amazon has a top-rated one selling now with a coupon that allows you to get an even better deal just as the weather starts heating up.

Adobe

This 8-Inch Misting Fan from HandFan is listed at about $57, but you can take $10 off by clipping a coupon before adding it to your cart, making the price $47 right now. The fan runs on a rechargeable battery and has a clip, a 400-milliliter water tank, LED lights for use at night, a hook for hanging, two misting modes and even a sleep timer. It can produce mist for 4-6 hours at a time without needing more water and allegedly works for up to 48 hours without needing a charge, or you can use the timer and have it work for periods of 1, 2 or 5 hours.

Another cool feature is that the battery can even be removed and used as a power bank to charge your phone if you’re camping or away from a power source. Once secured using the 3.7-inch clamp, the fan can also rotate vertically and horizontally, so it can be used at whatever angle it’s needed.

The misting fan seems pretty foolproof to operate; simply add water to the tank, close the lid, install the tank to the fan, then click the spray button when you’re ready to cool down.

It seems to have been a relatively hidden gem on Amazon so far, with less than 100 reviews being published by customers as of publication time. But the people who did write about it have mostly been impressed, as it’s got an overall score of four stars out of five. Customers have said it’s powerful, quiet, versatile and produces great air flow.

One reviewer who gave it five stars says the fan and clamp are both strong and well built, while another says they like that it’s more than just a fan.

“I really like this fan. It is big and puts out a lot of air, the light is bright, the mister function is wonderful, and the removable battery is great,” they wrote. “There are so many more possibilities to this than just a fan.”

There are a handful of negative reviews, as well, with some saying the mist only sprays about 2-3 inches, so while it works well up-close, it may not be ideal for a large room where you’ll be sitting far away from the fan. Some other reviews have said it’s also too big and that a smaller fan would work better if you’re looking to attach it to a stroller or golf cart, but that’s obviously a matter of preference.

A Smaller Clip-On Option

If you want something smaller, this Comlife Misting Baby Stroller Fan features a flexible tripod clip and works well on a stroller, car seat, crib, bike or treadmill. The fan is priced at $25, but you can save an extra 15% by clipping a coupon at checkout, which takes the price to $21.

The fan has a 50-milliliter water tank and sprays on a cycle of 5 minutes on/5 minutes off for about an hour on a full tank. The fan has three speeds and a 270-degree vertical and 360-degree horizontal pivoting head, according to the maker. It also comes with a 60-milliliter bottle to carry around and refill the tank with, so you can get more than an hour of use during a day out.

A Cult-Favorite Handheld Fan

For an even smaller misting fan, this Handheld Battery-Powered Water-Misting Fan from O2Cool is just $13 and has nearly 9,000 five-star reviews.

The fan operates on two AA batteries and provides up to 1,000 mists per fill. It is small enough to fit in a bag, so you can take it to the beach, park, a sporting event, a theme park or when camping. It can also be used indoors on hot days if your air conditioning just isn’t cutting it.

Good luck staying cool this summer!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.