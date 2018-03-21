Bayer voluntarily recalling Alka-Seltzer Plus packages saying ingredients listed might be wrong

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Check your medicine cabinet! Bayer is recalling Alka-Seltzer Plus packages after discovering ingredients listed on the front sticker of the carton may be different from the ingredients listed on the back of the carton.

The company said that could create a problem for people if they have any allergies or medical reactions to specific ingredients.

The Alka-Seltzer Plus products subject to the recall are intended to temporarily relieve symptoms associated with cold and flu, such as cough, congestion, fever and/or mucus. Bayer is notifying retailers electronically and by certified mail and is arranging for return of all recalled product.

Consumers who purchased packages of Alka-Seltzer Plus that are being recalled should stop using the product and contact Bayer with questions, to report any issues experienced or for instructions about how to receive a refund.

Here is what you need to know concerning this recall. The packages:

Were sold only in the U.S. at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger (including Dillons Food Stores, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food Stores, Ralphs, King Soopers and Smith’s Food and Drug) after February 9, 2018.

Can be identified by checking the Bayer logo located on the lower left corner of the front of the carton. If the logo has an orange or green background, the product is included in the recall .

Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Bayer Consumer Relations at: 1-800-986-0369 (available Monday - Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM ET).

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.