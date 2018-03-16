Use your Toys "R" Us gift cards, store credit and rewards by April 15 and don't expect a refund

If you’re holding onto a Toys “R” Us gift card or store credit, you’ll want to use it very soon.

The company recently announced its closing all of its stores, and told Scripps station WRTV in Indianapolis that customers have only until April 15, 2018 to use gift cards.

However, it’s a good idea to use them as soon as possible, whether in-store or online, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

If you do buy something, consider it a “final sale” and don’t plan on getting a refund if you buy something that doesn’t work.

“Even if store credit is an option – you’d want to use that quickly too. If you have questions about refund and return policies, ask before you make any purchase,” said Colleen Tressler, FTC Consumer Education Specialist. “

In addition, Toys"R"Us says its other customer programs, including Rewards dollars and Endless Earnings, are being honored for the next 30 days.

The news of the 735 store closures means shoppers can expect discounts as the retailer liquidates.

Depending on the timeline, the sales could be modest at first. The biggest discounts will come later.

Over nearly seven decades in business, Toys "R" Us has built up 1,600 stores around the world. About 880 of them are in the U.S.