Skip Hop recalls thousands of high chairs for injury risk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of high chairs are being recalled due to fall and injury risks to children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 8,000 of Skip Hop's Tuo Convertible High Chairs have been recalled. Skip Hop said they've received 13 reports of the legs of the high chair detaching, resulting in two reports of bruises in children.

The gray colored Tuo model was sold from December 2016 through September 2017 at several online and specialty children's stores, including Amazon, Babies "R" Us, Target, Kohl’s, and Dillard's for around $160. The high chairs have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs.

The CPSC and Skip Hop recall involves style numbers 304200 and 304200CN, with the date codes HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017, and HH4/2017. These date codes can be found on the back of the high chair.

Skip Hop is offering a full replacement for the highchair if your model is affected. Contact Skip Hop at 1-888-282-4674 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET for a replacement. You can also file a claim online at www.skiphop.com and click on recalls for more information.