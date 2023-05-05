Montana House Speaker Matt Regier talks about Rep. Zephyr's expulsion

Scripps News sat down for an exclusive interview with Montana House Speaker Matt Regier. It's his first interview after the end of Montana's legislative session, during which the Republican-led house censured and expelled Rep. Zooey Zephyr, Montana's first openly transgender female representative, for speaking out against a ban on gender-affirming care for youth.

SEE MORE: Transgender Rights: America's Divide

Regier spoke about the House's decision to censure Rep. Zephyr, the debate over providing gender-affirming care to minors, and the difficulties of finding compromise over transgender-related legislation both in Montana and on a national level.

SEE MORE: Montana Rep. Zephyr tells Scripps News 'these bills bring real harm'

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com