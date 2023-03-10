More than 59,000 child car seats recalled for anchor failure

Before you buckle your little one up in the car, check to be sure the car seat is safe to use. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which regulates car seats, has issued a recall affecting more than 59,000 child car safety seats.

Dorel Juvenile Group is recalling specific Safety 1st and Maxi-Cosi car seats. All six of the recalled child seats have lower seat anchors that may fail and allow the base to detach from its secured position.

The following brands and models are included in this recall:

Maxi-Cosi Coral XP

Maxi-Cosi Infant Base

Maxi-Cosi Mico Luxe+

Maxi-Cosi Mico XP

Maxi-Cosi Mico XP Max

Safety 1st Onboard 35 SecureTech

If you have one of these car seats, look for a label on the back side of the seat cushion that reads “Dorel Juvenile Group.” The model number will be listed there. All of the seats were manufactured between 2020 and 2023.

The NHTSA says that owners can continue to use the child seat but advises them to secure the seats using only the vehicle belt restraint system until they receive a replacement base.

The issue with the base design was discovered during routine compliance testing, and the manufacturer has not had any reports of injuries related to the design.

Registered owners of these car seats will receive notification letters in April, and replacement bases will be provided free of charge. Replacement bases will be sent free of charge by mail starting April 7, 2023.

If you didn’t register your car seat, or if you want to learn more about the recall or the replacement process, you can contact Dorel customer service by calling 877-657-9546 or emailing RetractableLatchRecall@djgusa.com.

Additionally, those affected can reach out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153) or visit nhtsa.gov for further information on how to proceed with this recall campaign using safety issue ID 23C002.

