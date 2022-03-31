You can get Mr. Potato Head toys for just $5 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Do you need children’s gift ideas for birthdays, Easter baskets, or just as a fun surprise without breaking the bank? Both Walmart and Amazon are having sales right now on a true classic: Potato Head.

Both retailers have a variety of these throwback Playskool toys starting as low as $5, according to Passionate Penny Pincher. Normally, the price ranges from $8.99 to $11.99. This sale slashes prices up to 44% and makes it easy to stock up on a few for multiple kids, multiple occasions or as donations for charity toy drives.

Online shoppers can grab these deals at either Walmart.com or Amazon. If you prefer shopping the old-fashioned way, Walmart also has the markdowns at its stores.

Here are just a few of the deals available now on Potato Head toys:

Mr. Potato Head Classic Toy

He’s the guy who started it all! Mr. Potato Head has 11 interchangeable parts for kids to arrange his parts and customize his outfit. These days, he’s had an upgrade and now even has legs instead of just feet. Accessories include eyes, a nose, a mouth, a mustache, a tongue, a pair of glasses, two ears, two hands and his legs with attached shoes.

All the spare parts can be stored conveniently right in his “tater tush.” These accessories are also compatible with other spuds in the toy line.

You can get Mr. Potato Head from Walmart (either online or in-store) for only $5, marked down from $11.99. Or, if you prefer Amazon, you can also pick up Mr. Potato Head for just $5, marked down from $8.99.

Mrs. Potato Head Classic Toy

Mr. Potato Head’s better half is also on sale at both Walmart and Amazon for a great price. Mrs. Potato Head also has 11 accessories and looks stylish with her hair, eyes with eyelashes, red lips, ears (complete with earrings), purse and more!

Mrs. Potato Head is on sale for $5.97 on Amazon (marked down from $8.99) and at Walmart for $5.97 (marked down from $7.99).

Mr. Potato Head Goes Green (Amazon Only)

A different spin on Mr. Potato Head is on sale in this Amazon-exclusive model. Mr. Potato Head Goes Green is a 15-piece set that is themed around gardening, as he comes with gloved hands, a gardening hat, a potted plant and more. Plus, this version of the toy is made from plant-based plastic.

It’s marked down to $10.10 (normally $14.99) during the sale.

Remember that parts from any Potato Head toy set can be used with any other one, so it never hurts to add a few more accessories to the collection.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.