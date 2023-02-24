New 24/7 “I Love Lucy” channel is streaming for free on Pluto TV

Pluto TV just launched a brand-new channel with one of the most popular shows of all time.

The new “I Love Lucy” channel is streaming all episodes of the classic comedy sitcom for free on your phone, computer or TV streaming device, like a Roku. You’ll find nearly 66 hours of hilarious moments with Lucy, Ricky, Fred and Ethel available 24/7.

To watch, simply download the Pluto TV app or head to the Pluto TV website. You can scroll down on the schedule to find “I Love Lucy,” click on Classic TV, or do a search to locate the show. Then, simply click on the “I Love Lucy” channel. You do not need to create an account or sign in. It’s so easy, in fact, I watched it while writing this story!

Kaitlin Gates/Simplemost

“I Love Lucy” starred real-life husband and wife Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Each episode featured Lucy getting herself into some pretty interesting situations at work, at home, in the kitchen — pretty much anywhere she went.

Other characters included husband and wife Fred (William Frawley) and Ethel (Vivian Vance), who were friends and neighbors of Lucy and Ricky. Ethel served as a sidekick for many of Lucy’s predicaments, including working with her at a candy factory in one of the most famous episodes, “Job Switching.”

“I Love Lucy” aired on CBS from 1951-1957, then continued until 1960 with 13 one-hour specials as “The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Show.” The series was inducted into the Emmy Awards’ Hall of Fame in 1991.

CBS Photo Archive via Pluto TV

If “I Love Lucy” isn’t on your list of favorites, Pluto TV has dozens of other channels either dedicated to specific shows or just classic sitcoms in general.

Just some of the other shows with their own channels include “The Carol Burnett Show,” “The Love Boat,” “Happy Days,” “Three’s Company,” and “The Addams Family.” You’ll also find channels for classic talk shows like “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.”

Free Pluto channels offering 24/7 streaming of more recent content include Food TV, Fox Sports and the Smithsonian Channel.

Which classic TV show is your favorite?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.