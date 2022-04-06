New Kit Kat Flavor Is Wrapped In A Purple-Blue Creme That Tastes Like Blueberry Muffins

Kit Kat’s newest limited-edition flavor is giving us all an excuse to start our day with chocolate!

The brand’s new Blueberry Muffin flavor captures the taste of the baked good by pairing notes of freshly cooked blueberries with a cake batter-like muffin flavor. This new flavor features blueberry muffin-flavored creme wrapped around Kit Kat crispy wafers, all with graham cookie pieces folded right into the bar.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat, said in a press release. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required!”

The bakery-inspired treat will be available at retailers nationwide beginning this April, while supplies last. You’ll find find the limited-edition flavor in a 1.5-ounce standard bar, 3-ounce king bar and 0.49-ounce snack size.

The Hershey Company

Believe it or not, this is actually not the first Kit Kat inspired by a beloved bakery item. The brand celebrated everyone’s birthday with Birthday Cake Kit Kats in 2020, followed by Apple Pie and Key Lime Pie in 2021. Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats also make a return every fall.

Other Kit Kat flavors have included Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate, Duos Mocha + Chocolate for coffee fans, Raspberry + Crème and Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate.

The new Kit Kats are also not the only thing Hershey has been up to lately. Along with making it even easier to get your Reese’s fill with new stackable Reese’s Pantry Packs designed to fit right in your cupboard, they’ve also announced a new Cadbury bunny for Easter 2022.

Voters chose therapy dog Annie Rose from Ohio as the winner of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. In addition to starring in the 2022 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, Annie Rose took home a $5,000 cash prize, and the brand donated $20,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The Hershey Company

If you’ll be adding the Blueberry Kit Kats to your must-try list, you may also like this recipe for blueberry cookies or this blueberry-lemon ricotta pound cake.

You can also buy blueberry Cheerios for more of the flavor at breakfast, or make your own blueberry muffins or blueberry pancakes with mixes like this muffin mix from Betty Crocker or this pancake mix from from Krusteaz.

Are you a blueberry fan?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.