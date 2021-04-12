Chauvin trial: State-called medical experts to continue testifying Monday

State witness testimony will continue Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, as prosecutors are expected to further explore the medical cause of George Floyd’s death.

Monday will mark the start of a third week of testimony in the case. In the first week, prosecutors called several eyewitnesses to the stand, many of whom delivered emotional and moving accounts of what they saw on the night of May 25, 2020. Several witnesses shed tears on the stand as they remembered watching Chauvin kneel on Floyd’s neck.

Last week, prosecutors shifted testimony to more technical testimony, focusing on police use of force policies and the medical cause of Floyd’s death.

Last Monday, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that he did not believe Chauvin’s use of force in Floyd’s arrest was justified, testimony that carried extra weight given the “blue wall of silence” that typically protects officers in misconduct cases.

On Thursday of last week, a pulmonologist and critical care physician testified that he believed Floyd’s death was due to a “low level of oxygen” in his body, which led to a heart attack. The prosecution has been attempting to prove that drug use and other factors led to Floyd’s death.

State-called medical experts are expected to continue testifying on Monday. CBS News reports that the state could rest its case as early as Monday, leading the defense to begin calling its own witnesses this week.

The trial of Derek Chauvin will continue on Monday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Watch coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial here.

Court TV will be the only network with cameras in the courtroom and will provide live, gavel-to-gavel coverage.

The entire trial will be on live TV as well as available online at CourtTV.com, and the Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices.

Find Court TV's full coverage of MN v. Derek Chauvin here.