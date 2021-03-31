Chauvin trial: Court in midst of brief recess prompted by juror

UPDATE, 11:40 ET: The court is currently in the midst of a lengthy break prompted by a juror.

News partners at Court TV report that Juror No. 7 raised their hand during the questioning of Cup Foods employee Christopher Martin. Judge Peter Cahill then called a “five-minute stretch break,” a break that has extended for nearly a half-hour.

Prior to the break, prosecutors were showing surveillance footage inside Cup Foods — the convenience store George Floyd visited shortly before his death.

Watch proceedings from Wednesday's session live below:



Martin was working the tobacco counter at Cup Foods on May 25, 2020, and spoke with Floyd briefly as he entered the store. Martin said Floyd appeared to be high.

Later, Martin sold Floyd a pack of cigarettes, which Floyd paid for with a counterfeit $20 bill. Martin told prosecutors he considered putting Floyd’s cigarettes “on his tab,” but then went and told his manager — beginning the sequence of events that would ultimately lead to Floyd’s death.

ORIGINAL STORY: The trial of Derek Chauvin will continue on Wednesday, a day after several eyewitnesses described the events that led up to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, faces charges of second- and third-degree murder in connection with Floyd’s death. The trial has sparked the attention of the nation, given the wave of protests and discussions of racial inequity prompted by the events of May 25.

Six eyewitnesses testified on Tuesday, including the 17-year-old girl who filmed the widely viewed video of Floyd’s arrest. That video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

That girl testified Tuesday that the only violence that she saw came from the police and that officers placed their hands on their cans of mace when bystanders offered to take Floyd’s pulse. Her testimony grew emotional when she said she blamed herself for not doing more to help Floyd at the time.

"When I look at George Floyd, I see my father, I see my brother, I see my cousins," she noted.

Jurors also heard from that girl’s 9-year-old cousin, who said the incident made her feel “sad and kind of mad," and noted that the police's actions “seemed it like it was stopping his breathing."

The state called two other juvenile witnesses to the stand who witnessed the arrest that proceeded Floyd’s death. Both of them described feeling helpless while watching officers pin Floyd to the ground, and one witness described officers on the scene being openly hostile to bystanders.

The final witnesses called by the state on Tuesday was Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis EMT who was off-duty when she walked upon the arrest scene on May 25, 2020. She testified that she identified herself to officers as an EMT, and was told not to get involved by officers on the scene.

She also testified that if she were permitted, she would have begun chest compressions in an attempt to re-start Floyd’s pulse.

Testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin is slated to resume Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Court TV will be the only network with cameras in the courtroom and will provide live, gavel-to-gavel coverage.

The entire trial will be on live TV as well as available online at CourtTV.com, and the Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices.

In addition to in-depth reporting and expert analysis from veteran legal journalists - most of whom are lawyers - Court TV’s extensive coverage will include new virtual recreations, and insights and discussions from attorneys, investigators and forensic experts.