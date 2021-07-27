Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Australia's Owen Wright claims first-ever Olympic surfing medal

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
Owen Wright, 31, is the first-ever medalist in Olympic surfing.
Australia's Owen Wright claims first-ever Olympic surfing medal
Posted at 12:42 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 02:05:09-04

Australian surfer Owen Wright edged out Brazil's Gabriel Medina in the men's surfing bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, securing the first medal in Olympic surfing history. 

In Olympic surfing, each wave that a surfer rides is evaluated by a panel of five judges on a scale of 0.1 to 10.0. The highest and lowest of the five scores are discarded. The surfer’s score is the average of the three remaining marks. Each surfer’s two best scoring waves are added together to determine their heat total (out of a possible 20 points).

Wright, 31, scored a 6.50 on his first wave and 5.47 on his fourth, combining for a march score of 11.97. Medina scored a 5.43 on his third wave and a 5.77 on his eight and final wave, combining for an 11.77. 

American Kolohe Andino was eliminated by Japan's Kanoa Igarashi in the quarterfinals. Igarashi is set to face Brazil's Italo Ferreira in the gold medal match. 

RESULTS

 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More