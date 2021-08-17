Clinton High School drops football for 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clinton High School, which is located roughly 80 miles southeast of Kansas City, announced Tuesday that the school won't participate in varsity football during the 2021-22 school year.

The school made the announcement on Facebook, citing a "lack of adequate number of varsity level players, concerns for physical safety of athletes and the need to restart a program that has lost 31 varsity games in a row."

The Missouri Class 3 school will field a junior varsity team.

“Competing at the junior varsity level only for a year gives us time to develop our players both mentally and physically," Clinton head coach Kevin LaFavor said via Facebook. "This will give us the restart needed to be competitive starting with the ‘22 football season."