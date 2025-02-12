LC's Bar-B-Q legacy continues thanks to his granddaughter, Tausha Hammett

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Black History Month, we're highlighting Black voices in the Kansas City community that continue to make our city great.

Tausha Hammett is one of those voices. She's the granddaughter of LC Richardson, and now owns and runs her family business, LC's Bar-B-Q.

"So, I think I was 12 when I started coming here and he showed me the ropes of customer service, and you know, he taught me the cash register," Hammett said.

L.C. Richardson's granddaughter continues his legacy of dishing out iconic barbecue

It's a big seat that Hammett's filled, but she learned from the best, and it shows even more during Black History Month.

"Kansas City is known for barbecue, but if you look up Black-owned that are barbecue's, it's very very very limited," Hammett said.

Now, as a Black, female business owner, Hammett's prepared to work twice as hard.

"If I have to come in here after a full day, I come in here," Hammett said. "If I have to open, I open. If I have to close, I close."

With the help of her employees and customers, who she calls "family," they're able to keep the LC's a Kansas City staple.

"When I make decisions that affect his legacy, I always have him in the back of my mind," Hammett said. "I feel like he's always looking down on me."

Hammett thinks her grandfather would be proud of her. And she's proud of herself.

"I celebrate every day that I'm successful, every day that I do something, every day that I'm impactful," Hammett said.

Hammett only hopes that she can make a difference in someone's life, just like her grandfather did in hers.

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

—