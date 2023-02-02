Mid-Continent Public Library, Park University to host Black History Month programs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For anyone who is interested in learning more about Black history this month, there will be plenty of opportunities for the Kansas City area provided by the Mid-Continent Public Library and Park University.

Both the library and the University announced Thursday they will host a wide range of programs in celebration of Black History Month.

The Mid-Continent Public Library will offer Black History programs for all age ranges. The first event begins Thursday with a virtual Zoom discussion at 7 p.m. with art historian Andrea Lee discussing African American art from the Civil Rights era to the present.

The library is also hosting other events such as adult programs like slave life on Missouri farms and the life of George Washington Carver.

There are also family-friendly programs like exploring the life of 10,000 African-Americans cowboys and cowgirls in the Old West with Tales from the Black West and exploring the life of baseball legend Satchel Paige with magic.

You can check the full list of events the library is hosting here .

Park University announced it will host four Black History month events on its Parkville campus, starting Thursday, Feb. 16, with Tico Productions chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer Andrea Hendricks.

Hendricks will detail her journey and provide audiences with an approach to creating an inclusive and diverse culture.

The University will also have a screening and discussion of the 2016 Oscar-nominated movie “I Am Not Your Negro” on Feb. 22.

On Feb. 23, a discussion on the history of African American art throughout the 19th and 20th centuries will be presented by Park University associate professor of fine arts Andrea Lee. Lee is the director of the University’s Campanella Gallery.

Retired Col. Dwayne Wagner will detail his life experience on Feb. 28, including serving in active duty for 30 years, and will challenge the audience to be more self-reflective and embrace others by detailing his life, the present-day concerns and the evolution of Black history during modern-day America.

Both Hendricks and Wagner’s events will also be available via live stream from the University’s video portal.

All events at both the University and the library are free and open to the public. For all library events, you must register ahead of time.

