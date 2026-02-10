NFM hosts ‘Celebration of Black Culture’ art exhibit during February

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

For the third Black History Month in a row, Nebraska Furniture Mart is hosting an art exhibit profiling local Black artists at its retail store in Kansas City, Kansas.

The exhibit displays artwork for sale from about five artists. Store director Nastasia Williams said 100% of the artwork sales go to the artists.

“We want to be more than a retail store, we want to be a community space,” Williams explained.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB NFM store director Nastasia Williams.

Artist Theo Davis helped NFM launch the art exhibit three years ago. He credits the platform NFM gave him as one reason he was able to quit his day job in January and become a full-time artist.

“It was the moment I realized this could actually be a business, this could actually sustain my family,” Davis said of sales from the first two years of the event. “Ever since that point, I’ve started to build up my business, and I could not be more grateful to this opportunity NFM has given.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Theo Davis poses in front of his artwork on display at NFM's Celebration of Black Culture exhibit.

The “Celebration of Black Culture” exhibit is on display through the end of the month. It is located at the central entrance to the store.

—