Canada eliminated from mixed doubles curling by a millimeter

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
John Morris and Rachel Homan of Team Canada look on as they compete during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin.
Posted at 12:23 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 01:36:54-05

Canada’s bid to repeat as champions in mixed doubles curling in the 2022 Winter Olympics ended Monday morning in China – by a millimeter. 

With the hammer in an extra end against Italy and the score tied 7-7, Rachel Homan’s shot aiming for the button was just a millimeter too deep. After a measurement by an official, Italy’s yellow stone was just that much closer to the button than Canada’s red stone.

The heartbreaking loss dropped Canada to 5-4 in round robin play and the country failed to advance to the semifinals after winning the event in 2018. 

