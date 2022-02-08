China's Eileen Gu stomps 1620 to win first Olympic gold in freeski big air

American-born Eileen Gu of China landed her first four-and-a-half-rotation trick in competition Tuesday to secure gold in freeski big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics, checking off the first of three events in her pursuit of a three-title Games.

Reigning X Games champion Tess Ledeux of France landed the same spin on her opening run for a 94.50, identical to the score Gu later received on hers in Run 3, but couldn't stick the landing on her other two attempts.

RESULTS

American Darian Stevens finished 11th. She attempted a double 1440 on her final run but under-rotated. On camera awaiting her score, Stevens said she had tried the trick for the first time during training earlier in the week.