Chinese Taipei makes badminton history with men's doubles gold

Lee Yang, left, and Wang Chi-Lin of Team Chinese Taipei celebrate their gold-medal win in men’s doubles badminton.
Posted at 4:31 AM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 10:40:52-04

Chinese Taipei needed just 34 minutes to make Olympic history in badminton on Saturday, dominating China in the men's doubles final to become the first unseeded team to win a gold medal.

Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of  came back from four points down in the first match to outlast China's Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen 21-18. The Chinese Taipei men then cruised to a 21-12 in the second game to secure the gold.

The win gave Chinese Taipei its first-ever gold medal in Olympic badminton.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/Olympics/status/1421457626274086913

Malaysia wins men's doubles bronze

In the men’s bronze-medal match, Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik fell in their first game against Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan Hendra Setiawan 17-21 before storming back 21-17, 21-14 for the win.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/Olympics/status/1421459251436863489

