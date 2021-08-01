Watch
Liberty Public Schools to require masks beginning Aug. 2

Posted at 9:00 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 22:02:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty Public Schools will require all staff, families and visitors to wear masks inside district buildings beginning Monday, Aug. 2, regardless of vaccination status.

In a letter to families, the district said it's following the latest public health order issued by Kansas City, Missouri, by implementing the mask requirement.

The district said it expects the Clay County Public Health Center to issue additional guidance for back-to-school plans and it plans to provide families with additional information then.

"Thank you for your cooperation as we continue to navigate through the pandemic," the district said in the letter. "We will remain committed to monitoring this ever-changing situation and will share with you any additional updates, as necessary."

