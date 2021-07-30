Park Hill School District to comply with KCMO mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District will require masks for anyone 5 years old or older at district facilities, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

District leaders announced the change Thursday to be in compliance with Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas’ renewed mask mandate, which goes into effect on Monday.

Schools will continue to offer free, optional COVID-19 antigen testing for students and staff, according to an update on the district’s website .

Officials still are in communication with health officials regarding current quarantine guidance. However, those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus.