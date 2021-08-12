Platte County R-3 School District to set masking guidance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County R-3 School District Board of Education will determine on Thursday whether or not students will be required to wear masks indoors.

Recommended guidelines state that masks will be required for students 5 years old and older, as well as staff and visitors, for buildings within the Kansas City, Missouri, city limits due to the city’s mask order. Pathfinder Elementary and Barry School are the only buildings that fall within KCMO proper, according to the document.

The guidelines also state that masks are required on school buses due to a federal order.

Other mitigation measures, such as frequent hand washing and social distancing, will remain in place.

Mitigation plans will be reviewed on a monthly basis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.