1 adult, 2 children injured in 3-vehicle crash on Kansas Highway 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three individuals, including two children, were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Kansas Highway 10 in Douglas County, Kansas.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Wednesday between three vehicles on K-10 near the interchange with Iowa Street and U.S. Highway 59, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on social media.

The highway was shut down until early Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office said three occupants of the same vehicle were transported to Kansas City-area hospitals. Two children are reported to be in serious condition.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the cause and contributing factors of the crash.

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