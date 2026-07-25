1 adult found dead during welfare check at Gardner, Kansas, residence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gardner Police Department is investigating the death of an individual who was found dead Saturday.

Police responded around 7:55 a.m. Saturday to a residence in the 200 block of North Laurel Street in Gardner, Kansas, to perform a welfare check.

During the welfare check, officers found one adult dead, per a press release from the police department.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.

Gardner police said there is no threat to the public.

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