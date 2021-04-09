1 critically injured following shooting near East 39th Street, Jackson Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is fighting for their life following a shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. near East 39th Street and Jackson Avenue.

They were transported an area hospital with critical injuries.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is also investigating whether or not another person was shot near East 39th Street and Mersington Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

