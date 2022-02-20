1 critically injured in KCMO shooting Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 3:15 p.m., the victim was shot in the 1000 block of Admiral Boulevard.

Police say the person was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

