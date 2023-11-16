Watch Now
1 critically injured in northeast KCMO shooting Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is critically injured after a shooting in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday morning, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 10:11 a.m. near 3500 Lexington Avenue.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

