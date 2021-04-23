Woman critically injured in shooting near east 27th Street, Lockridge Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was found seriously injured from a gunshot wound Friday afternoon near East 27th Street and Lockridge Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim was found on the floor of an apartment, police said.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .