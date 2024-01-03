Teen seriously injured in Wednesday afternoon 6-vehicle crash in Johnson County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday afternoon traffic crash on Interstate 35 in Johnson County, Kansas.

The six-vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35 just north of Johnson Drive.

An eight-month-old baby was also injured in the crash but was reported in stable condition.

One lane of northbound traffic was shut down.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

