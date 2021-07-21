1 critically wounded in Tuesday night shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically wounded during a shooting Tuesday night in east Kansas City, Missouri.
The shooting occurred about 8:10 p.m. in a rolling gun battle on Belmont Avenue near East 17th Street.
It's unknown at this time what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
