1 critically wounded in Tuesday night shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically wounded during a shooting Tuesday night in east Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting occurred about 8:10 p.m. in a rolling gun battle on Belmont Avenue near East 17th Street.

It's unknown at this time what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

