1 dead, 1 critically injured in 4-vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 east of I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and another critically injured in a four-vehicle crash Tuesday evening on eastbound Interstate 70 just east of Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed at I-435, according to police.

Police said the accident was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m.

One other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

KCPD accident investigation detectives are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

