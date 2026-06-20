1 dead, 1 wounded late Friday night shooting in 18th and Vine District in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot to death and a second victim wounded by gunfire late Friday night in the 18th and Vine District in Kansas City, Missouri.

No other information about what led to the violence was immediately available.

KSHB 41 News has a photographer at the scene and we will bring updates as they are available.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.