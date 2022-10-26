1 dead, 2 injured in Tuesday night shooting near Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 5709 Troost Ave.

Police say they found two victims, one man and one woman, who had been injured by gunfire.

Both individuals were taken to an area hospital.

KCPD says another female was shot and arrived to a hospital in a private vehicle.

The male shooting victim later died due to his injuries.

KCPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

