1 dead after 2 motorcycles collide early Sunday morning in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle in the Northland early Sunday morning.

At around 3:42 a.m., authorities responded to the area of Northwest 128th Street and Northwest Interurban Road.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a blue Harley-Davidson Ultra Glide and a silver Honda CVR were riding together, traveling northbound on Interurban Road.

Just south of 128th Street, both motorcycles approached a curve in the roadway.

The Honda failed to take the curve, striking the Harley as a result.

Both motorcycles then went off the road, ejecting the motorcyclists from their respective motorcycles.

The person operating the Harley was sent to a local hospital with critical injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The Honda motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither motorcyclist was wearing a motorcycle helmet, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.