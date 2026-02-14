1 dead after vehicle collides with unoccupied parked car, building on Rockhurst campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after their car collided with an unoccupied parked car and then a building on the Rockhurst University campus in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday afternoon.

Just after 2:40 p.m., authorities responded to the area of Rockhurst Road and Virginia Avenue on a reported injury collision with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a white Nissan Murano was traveling southbound on Virginia Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The Nissan failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Rockhurst and Virginia.

The Nissan continued going southbound and struck a gold Jeep Wrangler that had no one inside and was parked on Rockhurst Road.

After colliding with the Jeep, the Nissan continued southbound, traveling over the curb and up the grassy hill where the vehicle began to roll.

The Nissan then struck Rockhurst College’s Corcoran Hall before coming to rest.

The driver of the Nissan, who was the only person in the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

