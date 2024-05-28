1 dead after crash between motorcycle, tow truck at Winner Road, Blue Ridge Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was struck and killed in a crash involving a tow truck late Monday afternoon near Winner Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, the driver of a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was driving southbound on Blue Ridge Boulevard at high speeds, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The motorcyclist ran off the road to the left near Winner Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and ran through a stop sign into an intersection, police say.

The Kawasaki was struck by an F250 tow truck that was turning left from Blue Ridge onto Winner Road to the west.

Police say motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver and passenger of the tow truck were not injured.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

