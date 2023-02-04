1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died after a fatal stabbing Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCMO police responded to the report of a cutting shortly after 11:50 a.m.
Upon arrival, police located one victim, who died at the scene.
This story is developing and may be updated.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.