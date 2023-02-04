1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died after a fatal stabbing Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCMO police responded to the report of a cutting shortly after 11:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located one victim, who died at the scene.

This story is developing and may be updated.

—

