1 dead after shooting, car crash Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died following a shooting and car crash Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim's car was found on its side about 8 p.m. at Independence Boulevard and Garfield Avenue.

It's unknown at this time what led to the shooting.

KCPD homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were on scene Monday night.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .