1 dead after shooting, car crash Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died following a shooting and car crash Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
The victim's car was found on its side about 8 p.m. at Independence Boulevard and Garfield Avenue.
It's unknown at this time what led to the shooting.
KCPD homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were on scene Monday night.
—
