1 dead after shooting Saturday in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department are investigating a Saturday fatal shooting at 3rd and Richmond Avenue.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased woman inside of a vehicle.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-8477.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .