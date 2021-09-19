1 dead after shooting Saturday in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department are investigating a Saturday fatal shooting at 3rd and Richmond Avenue.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m.
When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased woman inside of a vehicle.
This incident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-8477.
