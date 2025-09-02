Boy younger than 16 shot to death Tuesday afternoon while walking in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boy under the age of 16 died at a hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot while walking in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. near East 88th Place and James A. Reed Road.

Police said the boy told a friend on the phone he heard gunshots and realized he'd been shot.

The boy's friend drove him to St. Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, where he died a short time later.

No other information about the homicide was immediately available.

This was the 108th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri.

There had been 106 homicides in KCMO at this time last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

