1 dead after vehicle enters Blue River near 63rd, Hardesty Saturday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a vehicle entered the Blue River Saturday evening, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

KCPD received reports of the crash around 5:20 p.m. Saturday near Hardesty Avenue and East 63rd Street Trafficway.

A vehicle entered the water in the area, per police.

One individual was pronounced deceased.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

