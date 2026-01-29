1 dead after Wednesday evening explosion at Smithville house; investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after an explosion at a home in Smithville left one person dead Wednesday evening.

At about 6:20 p.m., the Platte County Dispatch Center received a report of an explosion and residential structure fire in the 300 block of East Meadow Street.

Smithville police then arrived on scene, finding the home fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from the Smithville Area Fire Protection District responded to the scene, along with mutual aid from Kearney Fire District, Central Platte Fire, Camden Point Fire, Edgerton-Trimble Fire, and the Northland Regional Ambulance District (NRAD).

Spire Gas and Evergy also responded to the scene to address utility concerns.

Police said that during firefighting efforts, one deceased person was located inside the residence.

No additional victims are believed to be involved at this time, police said.

Fire crews are still on scene to extinguish remaining hot spots, according to police.

Authorities said the scene is being secured and will be released to the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office for further investigation.

